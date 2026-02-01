2 juveniles posing as delivery service employees invade Scottsdale home: police

The Brief Two juveniles were arrested Saturday morning after allegedly posing as delivery workers to force their way into a Scottsdale home and restrain two victims. A police pursuit broke out after officers interrupted the invasion in progress; the suspects were captured after hitting a dead-end at a nearby strip mall. The suspects face felony charges including kidnapping and burglary, though their identities remain unknown.



Two juveniles were arrested on several felony charges, including kidnapping, following an attempted robbery and home invasion on Saturday morning at a Scottsdale home, according to police.

What we know:

At 10:44 a.m. on Jan. 31, Scottsdale officers responded to a home in the 9800 block of Windrose Drive to find a home invasion in progress.

"While approaching the front door, officers observed a female victim inside the residence screaming and a juvenile suspect struggling with an adult male," police said. Officers forced entry and the two juvenile suspects, ages 16 and 17, fled through the back of the home and drove away.

A pursuit of the suspect vehicle ensued, but ended after the pair drove to a nearby strip mall and hit a dead-end. They were taken into custody.

Dig deeper:

Investigators discovered the two posed as delivery service employees to get into the home. Once they forced their way inside, they restrained two victims, while a third victim hid inside the home.

The suspects were both arrested on charges including kidnapping, second-degree burglary, criminal impersonation, disorderly conduct, felony flight, and three counts of aggravated assault.

What they're saying:

"It’s terrifying definitely. You always hear about these things on social media, on the news, but you never think it will happen to you or near you," a neighbor said. "So to know it happened just down the street from us, which I feel is a very safe neighborhood, was pretty terrifying at the time."

What we don't know:

Police are not releasing the identities of the suspects due to their age. It is unclear whether the suspect and victims were known to each other, or the motive of the invasion.

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation.

