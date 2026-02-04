Expand / Collapse search

New twist in Nancy Guthrie case; AZ man sentenced for sexually exploiting minors | Nightly Roundup

Published  February 4, 2026 6:50pm MST
PHOENIX - Savannah Guthrie addresses reports of ransom note in her mother's disappearance; Arizona man sentenced for sexually exploiting minors; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, February 4, 2026.

In an emotional video, "Today" host Savannah Guthrie & her siblings pleaded for the return of their mother, Nancy Guthrie, 84, missing from Tucson since Jan. 31. Addressing ransom note reports, the family said they're "ready to talk" but demand proof of life.

Authorities and the FBI are vetting leads in the "odd" disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, 84. While experts suggest the mother of Savannah Guthrie was targeted due to suspicious ransom notes, officials say a motive has not been confirmed.

The Annexus Pro-Am at the 2026 WM Phoenix Open kicked off Wednesday packed with celebrities, featuring stars like Travis Kelce, Michael Phelps, and Mookie Betts.

An Arizona man has been sentenced to prison and lifetime probation for sex crimes involving minors, according to the Attorney General's Office. The man pleaded guilty as part of an agreement.

Court records reveal details of the night an 18-year-old Northern Arizona University student died following a "rush" party for the fraternity.

A look at your weather for tomorrow

Evening Weather Forecast - 2/4/26

Evening Weather Forecast - 2/4/26

We're expecting temps in the 80s for the rest of the week. Next week, however, should be a different story.

Get the Full Forecast

