Arizona weather forecast: Record highs possible on Feb. 4 in Phoenix

The Brief Wednesday is expected to be the warmest day of the week in the Valley, with possible record-breaking highs. Highs will drop back into the low 80s on Thursday, and they'll stick around this weekend. Next week, we'll see a slight chance of spotty showers in the Phoenix area.



Our warm weather pattern continues, but some changes may be in sight.

What to Expect:

The forecast high climbs to 85 degrees in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. It will be sunny and dry across the state, but also breezy to windy. Gusts are forecast to reach 25-35 mph in the High Country, with gusts of 15-25 mph in the Valley. The breezy conditions may impact game play at the WM Phoenix Open with winds coming from the east into the afternoon.

Thursday will remain dry as well, but clouds will increase from the south as an area of low pressure approaches the West Coast and increases upper level moisture in Arizona. The forecast high will slip slightly, to the low 80s, on Thursday in Phoenix. By Thursday night, there will be a low chance for a few spotty, light showers in western and northern Arizona. The chance will continue across northern Arizona for spotty and light showers Friday and Saturday. By Saturday, the chance for isolated showers shifts into Eastern Arizona, too. The Valley will likely remain dry through this period.

Big picture view:

As the weak area of low pressure swirls past our state, it should help break the pattern that has locked us in sunny and dry conditions. This may bring additional rain chances, and possibly high elevation snow chances, to parts of Arizona into next week. For now, Phoenix has just a 10-20% chance of showers by mid-next week. Temperatures are currently forecast to fall back to the 70s next week, too.

