Husband allegedly shoots at wife; latest on search for Nancy Guthrie l Morning News Brief

Published  February 3, 2026 10:00am MST
The Morning News Brief on Tuesday, February 3, 2026.

From a shooting involving a married couple in Phoenix to the latest on the search for the mother of 'Today' show host Savannah Guthrie, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of February 3.

1. Phoenix shooting investigation

The Phoenix Police Department is detailing an incident where a woman was shot at by her husband, then not long after, he attempted to take his own life. For help, call 988 for the suicide and crisis lifeline.

2. ‘I have seen this so many times’

The NAU student's death adds to a grim national statistic of over 100 fraternity hazing deaths since 2000, prompting calls for more aggressive felony prosecutions under Arizona's "Jack’s Law."

3. Vote expected on partial shutdown

Speaker Mike Johnson’s ability to carry out President Donald Trump’s strategy on government funding will be tested Tuesday as the House takes a procedural vote to end the partial shutdown.

4. Another utility hike in Gilbert?

Gilbert officials met with dozens of residents Monday to discuss a proposed 25% increase in water and waste service rates, marking what could be the third consecutive year of utility hikes for the East Valley community.

5. Search continues for missing mom of ‘Today’ host

Authorities say "concerning circumstances" at Guthrie's Catalina Foothills home suggest she was taken against her will, and was possibly kidnapped or abducted. Signs of forced entry were reportedly found at the scene.

A look at today's weather

We're staying warmer-than-normal on Tuesday in the Valley with highs in the low-80s.

Morning BriefPhoenixNews