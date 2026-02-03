Husband allegedly shoots at wife; latest on search for Nancy Guthrie l Morning News Brief

article

From a shooting involving a married couple in Phoenix to the latest on the search for the mother of 'Today' show host Savannah Guthrie, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of February 3.

1. Phoenix shooting investigation

Featured article

2. ‘I have seen this so many times’

Featured article

3. Vote expected on partial shutdown

Featured article

4. Another utility hike in Gilbert?

Featured article

5. Search continues for missing mom of ‘Today’ host

Featured article

A look at today's weather

Click here for full forecast