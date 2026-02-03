Arizona weather forecast: Warm, dry conditions continue on Tuesday in Phoenix

The Brief Tuesday is forecast to be another warmer-than-normal day in the Valley with a high of around 82 degrees. Highs will increase to the mid-80s on Wednesday before dropping back into the low-80s on Thursday and Friday. Spotty showers are possible on Friday in portions of northern and western Arizona.



Rinse and repeat! We'll see another day of warm and dry conditions across Arizona.

What to Expect:

The forecast high climbs to 82 degrees in Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon. The record is currently set at 86 degrees and the average high is 69 degrees. So, while not record-setting, it will be much warmer than average today. In the High Country, cold mornings in the teens and twenties will turn to mild afternoons in the 50s and 60s. It may be a touch breezy in northern Arizona on Tuesday afternoon.

By Wednesday and lasting through Thursday, breezy conditions are expected across the entire state. Gusts of 25-35 mph are forecast for the higher elevations of northern and eastern Arizona. In the Valley, gusts of 20-25 mph are expected both Wednesday and Thursday. Although winds increase, sky conditions do not. It will remain sunny to mostly sunny for the next several days.

Temperatures peak around 85 degrees in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. The low 80s will last through Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Rain on the way?

Dig deeper:

Around Friday, a weak area of low pressure will edge toward our state. This may trigger a few spotty showers in northern and western Arizona. Additional isolated showers are possible into Saturday, which should help gradually increase cloud coverage around the state.

Looking Further Ahead:

Hopefully, this will be the state of a more active pattern that may bring better chances for showers, even into Phoenix, by next week. This will also bring a drop to the forecast highs by next week.

