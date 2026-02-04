Kristi Noem, DHS Secretary, in Arizona to visit U.S.-Mexico border

The Brief DHS Secretary Kristi Noem is scheduled to visit the U.S.-Mexico border on Feb. 4. Noem's visist to Arizona comes after DHS purchased a $70 million warehouse in Surprise that is expected to be converted into a detention facility, which has drawn local protests and intense scrutiny.



Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is in southern Arizona on Wednesday where she will visit the U.S.-Mexico border.

Noem arrived in Arizona on Feb. 3 where she landed at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Local perspective:

Noem's visit to Arizona follows several high-profile incidents involving DHS and ICE. The agency also recently made a $70 million all-cash purchase of a warehouse in Surprise, a move that has drawn scrutiny.

"That would probably be a detention facility then," Noem said of the purchase. "I’m not sure if that’s under contract yet or not. You know, President Trump made a promise to the American people to make our country safe again, that we’d enforce our laws, and people that are here in our country that are perpetuating crimes against American people would be brought to justice and be sent home."

Dig deeper:

The administration has also faced protests following a recent immigration raid at several Zipps Sports Grill locations across the Valley. Some of the undocumented immigrants arrested in those raids claim they have no prior criminal records.