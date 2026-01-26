Federal agents target Zipps Sports Grill locations in criminal investigation

The Brief Federal agents with Homeland Security Investigations and several partner agencies served 15 search warrants at Zipps Sports Grill locations across the Phoenix area Monday as part of a months-long criminal investigation. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona the operation involves alleged felony violations of federal law, with further details regarding potential charges expected to be released as evidence is reviewed.



Homeland Security Investigations and several other agencies served 15 search warrants across the Phoenix area Monday afternoon at Zipps Sports Grill locations.

What we know:

The Jan. 26 operation is the result of a months-long criminal investigation and is "based on information presented to a federal judge and are being executed as part of a criminal investigation into felony violations of federal law."

There are a total of 15 Zipps locations in the Valley: 5 in Phoenix, 5 in Scottsdale, 1 in Glendale, 2 in Tempe, 1 in Chandler and 1 in Gilbert.

HSI describes itself as "Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) is a premier federal law enforcement agency within the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). We shield our nation from global threats to ensure Americans are safe and secure."

What's next:

"Additional information will be forthcoming over the next few days as evidence is gathered, reviewed and evaluated for charging as appropriate," the news release said. "This is an ongoing investigation, and information is limited at this time. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona, Homeland Security Investigations and other federal law enforcement entities in Arizona remain committed to protecting the public and the homeland, upholding the rule of law, and defending the interests of the American people."