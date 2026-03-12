'Not at all surprising': Arizona rabbi reacts to Michigan synagogue attack and rising antisemitism

The Brief A suspect is dead after an armed attack on a Michigan synagogue where he rammed a vehicle into the building and exchanged gunfire with guards. The attack has put the national Jewish community on high alert, including in Arizona, where local synagogues are increasing security measures. Maricopa County law enforcement reports no credible threats locally, but has agreed to increase patrols around houses of worship.



An attack at one of the nation's largest synagogues in Michigan has put the Jewish community on alert across the country. Police say the attacker was armed with a rifle and rammed his vehicle into the building. The suspect was found dead after exchanging gunfire with guards.

Now, some synagogues across the nation are increasing security, including here in the Valley. One local rabbi says the message cannot just be one of fear, but also of hope.

What they're saying:

At the Arizona Jews for Justice headquarters, there are two buses used to go out and serve the community. They say, "Let's be better humans," and that's exactly what the group's founder wants to remind people of in these stressful times.

"It's completely disturbing and upsetting, but not at all surprising," said Rabbi Shmuly Yanklowitz, founder and president of Arizona Jews for Justice.

Yanklowitz says the news out of Michigan is another example of a rise in antisemitism in America.

"It's coming from white supremacists on the far right, it's coming from anti-Zionists on the far left, it's coming from fundamentalist Islamists, it's coming from many other directions as well, and we need allies now more than ever, people who will stand with us," Yanklowitz said.

Rabbi Shmuly Yanklowitz

The rabbi says added security measures are part of discussions at many Jewish places of worship. "We're investing in bulletproof windows, and new doors, and security guards everywhere," he said.

Maricopa County law enforcement leaders say there is no known or credible threat in the Valley at this time. In a statement, Sheriff Jerry Sheridan said County Supervisor Thomas Galvin requested increased patrols around places of worship, a request Sheridan readily agreed to.

"Following the incident, Maricopa County Supervisor Thomas Galvin contacted Sheriff Jerry Sheridan to request increased patrols around places of worship out of an abundance of caution. Sheriff Sheridan readily agreed to the request, and the Sheriff's Office is taking steps to enhance patrol visibility throughout Maricopa County."

Gov. Katie Hobbs also posted online March 12, calling antisemitism a "hateful stain we cannot tolerate."

Yanklowitz says that support is extremely valuable, and he wants to see that unity extend into every community and every nation.

"I think we all have to lower the temperature now on these partisan identities and learn to see each other and come together," Yanklowitz said. "The best way to cultivate love and to break down hate in our society is to get to know each other and serve together. And whatever our political worldviews are, I hope that we can just see the humanity of each other beyond that."

Yanklowitz says despite these acts of violence making headlines, he believes good is winning and will continue to win.