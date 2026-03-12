Dashcam footage captures terrifying crash; murder suspect wants death penalty | Nightly Roundup

Terrifying dashcam footage released of the Interstate 17 crash ; New River pastor murder suspect wants the death penalty; gas prices spike in Arizona; and more — here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for March 12, 2026.

1. Dashcam footage shows car hauler dangle over freeway edge after crash

Dramatic dashcam video shows the moment of impact when a pickup truck veered into a car-hauling semi-truck along a busy Phoenix freeway midday Thursday. The aftermath of the crash saw the hauler dangling off the highway as fire crews attempted to climb the steep embankment. Read more.

2. New River pastor murder suspect wants death penalty

3. Arizona gas prices spike amid Iran conflict

4. Airport security strain during shutdown grows as unpaid TSA officers warn, ‘We’re hurting’

As the lapse in funding at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) continues, many Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents have been forced to accept only partial paychecks for their work — and if the shutdown persists, that partial pay will dry up. Many are already receiving no pay at all. Read more.

5. There's billions of dollars in unclaimed money in the US - Check to see if you're owed money

According to the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators (NAUPA), there are billions of dollars of unclaimed funds or property held by financial institutions, businesses, and state and federal government agencies. There are several ways to see if you may have unclaimed money or property. Read more.

