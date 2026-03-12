Expand / Collapse search

Dashcam footage captures terrifying crash; murder suspect wants death penalty | Nightly Roundup

Published March 12, 2026 6:55pm MST
Terrifying dashcam footage released of the Interstate 17 crash ; New River pastor murder suspect wants the death penalty; gas prices spike in Arizona; and more — here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for March 12, 2026.

1. Dashcam footage shows car hauler dangle over freeway edge after crash

Dramatic dashcam footage shows the moment a pickup swerved into a semi-truck, sending both through a guardrail and off a Phoenix freeway.

Dramatic dashcam video shows the moment of impact when a pickup truck veered into a car-hauling semi-truck along a busy Phoenix freeway midday Thursday. The aftermath of the crash saw the hauler dangling off the highway as fire crews attempted to climb the steep embankment.  Read more.

2. New River pastor murder suspect wants death penalty

New River pastor murder suspect Adam Sheafe asks to plead guilty, requests death penalty

Representing himself, Adam Sheafe told a judge he wants to plead guilty to the murder of Pastor William Schonemann and receive the death penalty.

3. Arizona gas prices spike amid Iran conflict

Arizona gas prices spike amid Iran conflict: How to find the cheapest fuel in Phoenix

As gas prices jump nearly $1.00 per gallon, Phoenix drivers are using apps and loyalty programs to find relief at the pump.

4. Airport security strain during shutdown grows as unpaid TSA officers warn, ‘We’re hurting’

As the lapse in funding at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) continues, many Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents have been forced to accept only partial paychecks for their work — and if the shutdown persists, that partial pay will dry up. Many are already receiving no pay at all. Read more.

5. There's billions of dollars in unclaimed money in the US - Check to see if you're owed money

According to the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators (NAUPA), there are billions of dollars of unclaimed funds or property held by financial institutions, businesses, and state and federal government agencies. There are several ways to see if you may have unclaimed money or property.  Read more.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

The Valley will cool into the low 60s through Friday morning, and climb to 93 degrees Friday afternoon.

