From combat to ‘Senor Campos Salsa’: How a Vietnam veteran found healing through faith | Care Force

A Vietnam War veteran has an important story to share. He struggled when he came home from overseas, but when he finally found the courage to open up, he realized his true purpose: helping other veterans by sharing what he has learned.

The backstory:

Stephen Campos served in combat from 1968 to 1969, widely considered one of the bloodiest periods of the Vietnam War.

"I didn't talk about my Vietnam experience until 2025," said Campos. "And when I met my Vietnam buddies for the first time... at the Vietnam War Memorial."

What they're saying:

The bond between those soldiers was forged in fire.

"We were involved in a horrific firefight," Campos said. "And that firefight, we bonded together at that time because we were scared and we made a vow that we would come back to the end and reunite after the war if we made it out alive and well. We made it."

But the welcome at home was not warm. Like many veterans, Campos struggled with post-traumatic stress disorder.

"I was having a lot of problems," Campos said. "I got picked up for drunk driving and I had living problems. I hadn't really addressed the things that I had been through in Vietnam. Everything came to a head in 1982, and I had a spiritual awakening."

He says that awakening saved his life. He stopped drinking, started going to meetings, and focused on his faith. Years later, he launched a business: Senor Campos Salsa.

"I love the flavor of my father's salsa and tortilla chips," Campos said. "And so I decided in about 2018 that I wanted to go ahead and just open it up to the public."

Most weekends you will find Campos selling salsa around the Valley, but he is also a writer. He has published several books sharing his message of hope.

"Without God in my life, I'd be nowhere," Campos said. "I would probably have been killed a long time ago. I probably would end up in some kind of automobile accident or would have committed suicide or something just because of the issues that I had."

What's next:

Now, his focus is on the future and the well-being of others. "I have a mission now," Campos said. "My mission is to help people."

To find Stephen's books and his salsa, visit stephenpaulcamposbooks.com.