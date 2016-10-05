Disabled vet at risk of eviction from Colorado apartment building for flying US flag
A controversy has erupted at a Colorado luxury apartment building over a rule prohibiting tenants from flying the American flag.
Valley model on ending veteran homelessness getting attention from Washington D.C.
Ben Carson, the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, visited the Valley Wednesday to show his support for a veterans housing facility that his department helped fund.
Veterans will hand out USS John McCain shirts during Trump's ‘Salute to America' July 4 event
Two veteran organizations, VoteVets.org and Rags of Honor, are joining forces to distribute thousands of shirts featuring the USS John S. McCain during this year’s Fourth of July celebration in Washington D.C.
Construction set to begin on housing project for veterans
A housing project specifically for veterans in need will be appearing for the first time in Arizona.