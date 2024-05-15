Worker hurt following explosion in north Phoenix: FD

Crews are at the scene of a hazardous material situation in north Phoenix.

According to fire officials, crews with Phoenix and two other fire departments responded to a construction site near Dove Valley and 43rd Avenue for reports of an explosion at around 2:30 p.m. on May 15.

"One adult male, who is reported to be a worker at the site, has been transported by ambulance to a local hospital with serious injuries," fire officials wrote.

A map of the incident scene shows it is in the area of the TSMC factory site.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

Map of Incident Scene