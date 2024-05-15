Expand / Collapse search
Worker hurt following explosion in north Phoenix: FD

By
Updated  May 15, 2024 4:37pm MST
North Phoenix
PHOENIX - Crews are at the scene of a hazardous material situation in north Phoenix.

According to fire officials, crews with Phoenix and two other fire departments responded to a construction site near Dove Valley and 43rd Avenue for reports of an explosion at around 2:30 p.m. on May 15.

"One adult male, who is reported to be a worker at the site, has been transported by ambulance to a local hospital with serious injuries," fire officials wrote.

A map of the incident scene shows it is in the area of the TSMC factory site.

Map of Incident Scene