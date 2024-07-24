Man dead following shooting at west Phoenix neighborhood: PD

article

Police are investigating a shooting in West Phoenix that left one person dead on July 24.

In a statement, Phoenix Police say officers responded to a shooting call at around 10:00 a.m. in a neighborhood near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road.

"When officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound," read a portion of Phoenix Police's statement. "Phoenix Fire responded and pronounced the man deceased."

An investigation remains ongoing, police say.

Area where the shooting happened