Man dead following shooting at west Phoenix neighborhood: PD

By
Published  July 24, 2024 3:54pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - Police are investigating a shooting in West Phoenix that left one person dead on July 24.

In a statement, Phoenix Police say officers responded to a shooting call at around 10:00 a.m. in a neighborhood near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road.

"When officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound," read a portion of Phoenix Police's statement. "Phoenix Fire responded and pronounced the man deceased."

An investigation remains ongoing, police say.

Area where the shooting happened