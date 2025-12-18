Uber driver accused of sexually assaulting female passenger in Tempe

The Brief Mario Bernal-Hernandez, 31, is accused of sexually assaulting a female passenger during an Uber ride in Tempe. Bernal-Hernandez is accused of sexual abuse, kidnapping, indecent exposure, public sexual indecency and assault. Bernal-Hernandez was jailed on a $100,000 cash bond.



A Valley rideshare driver accused of sexually assaulting a female passenger has been arrested.

What we know:

According to court documents, 31-year-old Mario Bernal-Hernandez picked up a woman on Oct. 31 in Tempe, telling her to sit in the front seat because there was not enough room in the back of his vehicle.

During the ride, Bernal-Hernandez allegedly sexually assaulted the woman.

"The victim repeatedly told him no and to stop throughout the incident as the vehicle was still in motion and she could not get out," court documents read. "At one point, the victim opened her car door to attempt to get out as the vehicle was still in motion."

Bernal-Hernandez also allegedly exposed himself to the victim during the ride and threw money at her.

Mario Bernal-Hernandez (MCSO)

One at the destination, police say Bernal-Hernandez let the woman out of the vehicle. She then ran toward a bystander and said she had been sexually assaulted. The bystander called police, but Bernal-Hernandez fled the scene in his car.

Investigators were able to identify Bernal-Hernandez as the driver, and he later turned himself in.

Police say Bernal-Hernandez admitted to sexually assaulting the woman. He was arrested on Dec. 16 and booked into jail.

Bernal-Hernandez is accused of multiple charges, including sexual abuse, kidnapping, indecent exposure, public sexual indecency and assault. He's being held on a $100,000 cash bond.

What we don't know:

The victim wasn't identified.

What's next:

Bernal-Hernandez's next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 23.