Hidden Uber costs?

Are you getting a fair priced ride with Uber? Some Valley drivers say no. FOX 10's Matt Galka reports on why they are asking Uber to be more transparent with their fees.

Uber passenger accused of sexual abuse

Police arrested a man suspected of sexually abusing a female Uber driver during a ride in Tempe. Investigators say the passenger inappropriately touched the driver several times before being forced out of the vehicle and later taken into custody. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.

Man fuming after Uber trip with a drunk driver

A Valley man said his Uber driver was noticeably intoxicated when he got a ride in October. The man also said when he called the company to try and get them to suspend the driver's account, they were no help. FOX 10's Matt Galka reports.

Intoxicated passenger puts Uber driver in a dangerous situation

On any given weekend, thousands of valley residents use Uber to get around town. Most rides are uneventful, but that was not the case for one Christina Girard, who drives for Uber. When an unruly passenger got into her car, she turned on her camera to record the tense interaction. FOX 10's Marc Martinez reports.

