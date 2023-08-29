Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Idalia: Uber offers free round-trip rides to state-approved evacuation shelters

By FOX 13 News Staff
Hurricane Idalia
FOX 13 News
Uber icon is seen displayed on a phone screen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on April 9, 2021. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Uber is offering residents a free way to get to safety ahead of Hurricane Idalia

Pinellas County officials said the ride share company is offering free-round-trip rides, up to $35 each way, to and from a state-approved evacuation shelter. 

READ: Hurricane Idalia timeline: What to expect as storm hits Florida

Here's how you can take advantage of the offer: 

  1. Open your app
  2. Tap "account: on the bottom right
  3. Tap "Wallet"
  4. Scroll down to "+ Add Promo Code"
  5. Enter the code: IdaliaRelief
  6. Select any of the state approved Florida evacuation shelters

Rides must be requested to or from any of the approved evacuation shelters, and the promo code must be applied before requesting a ride in order for the discount to apply. The discount does not apply to gratuities for drivers.

The maximum discount is up to $30 per ride, and the offer is valid for up to two trips per rider. The discount will not affect the earnings for Uber drivers, the company said.