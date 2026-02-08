Body found on side of Phoenix road prompts homicide investigation

The Brief A homicide investigation is underway after the body of a 24-year-old was discovered wrapped in material on the side of a road in Phoenix. Officers found the remains late Friday night on West Broadway Road after receiving a report of a suspicious object. The cause of death and suspect details are currently unknown.



Phoenix Police are investigating a homicide after a body was found on the side of the road.

What we know:

Officers responded to a call near 5600 West Broadway Road regarding "an object on the side of the road that appeared to be a body" at around 10:49 p.m. on Feb. 6. At the scene, they found the object wrapped in "large amounts of material," but initially couldn't determine what it was.

The Office of the Medical Examiner later took the wrapped remains and identified the victim as 24-year-old Jioenise Summerfield.

What we don't know:

The events leading up to the homicide, cause of death, and suspects are unknown at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

What's next:

This is an ongoing investigation.

Map of where the body was found.