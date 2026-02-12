Nancy Guthrie latest; suspect charged in Flagstaff helicopter crash l Morning News Brief

article
The Morning News Brief on Thursday, February 12, 2026. (Getty Images; KSAZ-TV)
From the latest developments on the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie to new details on a deadly helicopter crash in northern Arizona, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of February 12.
1. Latest updates on Nancy Guthrie case
Featured
Feb. 12 marks the twelfth day in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the mother of NBC "Today" show anchor Savannah Guthrie.
2. Brutal prison stabbing caught on camera
Featured
A 36-year-old man was stabbed nearly 180 times at a California state prison and someone inside captured video of the gruesome death before leaking it to the outside, where it went viral on social media.
3. Deadly construction site accident
Featured
Buckeye Police say a man is dead following an accident at a construction site in the West Valley city.
4. Suspect charged in DPS helicopter crash
Featured
Suspect Terrell Storey is facing charges, following a shootout, and the subsequent deaths of two DPS crew members who were killed when their helicopter crashed in Flagstaff.
5. Colon cancer screenings recommended
Featured
Colon cancer and rectal cancer, also known as colorectal cancer, is rising among U.S. adults under the age of 50. Here are the symptoms and factors that could increase the risk of developing it.
A look at today's weather
Thursday will be warm in the Valley, but an incoming storm is set to bring big changes to the state.
Click here for full forecast