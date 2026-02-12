Expand / Collapse search

Nancy Guthrie latest; suspect charged in Flagstaff helicopter crash l Morning News Brief

Published  February 12, 2026 9:50am MST
The Morning News Brief on Thursday, February 12, 2026. (Getty Images; KSAZ-TV)

From the latest developments on the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie to new details on a deadly helicopter crash in northern Arizona, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of February 12.

1. Latest updates on Nancy Guthrie case

Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 12 latest updates
Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 12 latest updates

Feb. 12 marks the twelfth day in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the mother of NBC "Today" show anchor Savannah Guthrie.

2. Brutal prison stabbing caught on camera

Man stabbed in California prison nearly 180 times, video of his death leaked
Man stabbed in California prison nearly 180 times, video of his death leaked

A 36-year-old man was stabbed nearly 180 times at a California state prison and someone inside captured video of the gruesome death before leaking it to the outside, where it went viral on social media.

3. Deadly construction site accident

Man dead following Buckeye construction site accident: PD
Man dead following Buckeye construction site accident: PD

Buckeye Police say a man is dead following an accident at a construction site in the West Valley city.

4. Suspect charged in DPS helicopter crash

Suspect facing murder charges following Flagstaff DPS helicopter crash
Suspect facing murder charges following Flagstaff DPS helicopter crash

Suspect Terrell Storey is facing charges, following a shootout, and the subsequent deaths of two DPS crew members who were killed when their helicopter crashed in Flagstaff.

5. Colon cancer screenings recommended

Colorectal cancer: Symptoms and what causes it
Colorectal cancer: Symptoms and what causes it

Colon cancer and rectal cancer, also known as colorectal cancer, is rising among U.S. adults under the age of 50. Here are the symptoms and factors that could increase the risk of developing it.

A look at today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 2/12/26

Morning Weather Forecast - 2/12/26

Thursday will be warm in the Valley, but an incoming storm is set to bring big changes to the state.

Click here for full forecast

