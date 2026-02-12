Arizona weather forecast: Dry, warm conditions on Thursday in Phoenix

The Brief Most of Arizona will see dry conditions on Thursday with Valley temperatures reaching 80 degrees. A new weather system will bring widespread rain to the state on Friday, with heavy totals expected at higher elevations and lighter, hit-or-miss showers, forecast for the Valley. Friday’s storm will drop Valley temperatures to the low-70s and bring potential snow to areas above 7,500 feet, including Flagstaff and the Mogollon Rim, before a warm and dry weekend across the state.



A changing pattern will bring cooler temperatures and increasing rain/snow chances in the next week.

Thursday:

The forecast high today climbs to 80 degrees, yet again around 10 degrees warmer than average. It will be a dry and partly sunny day in Phoenix. There will be scattered clouds across the state all day with just a few isolated showers possible over northern and northwestern Arizona. Winds will be a touch breezy in northern Arizona again, too.

Friday and the Weekend:

Two areas of low pressure come together with a passing through Friday. This will bring extra moisture to the state and enough lift to trigger scattered shower activity. At our highest elevations, generally above 7,500 feet, a few snow showers will be possible as well. Most spots, like Flagstaff and Pinetop, will only see under an inch of snow with melting likely. Those areas may wobble between rain and snow showers, making it hard to see accumulation. Spots like Arizona Snowbowl and Sunrise stand to see a few inches of accumulating snow.

Temperatures drop next week with the passing systems. The temperature will cap around 71 degrees in Phoenix on Friday. However, the temperature will rebound with dry conditions returning Saturday. Valentine's Day, this Saturday, should be perfect for outdoor plans with a high of 75 degrees and a mostly sunny sky.

Looking Further Ahead:

Next week, an active pattern returns. Several storm systems are forecast to pass through the Southwest next week with increased rain/snow chances, windy weather and cooler temperatures.

Next week highs will likely sink into the low 70s and upper 60s in the Valley. For now, the best time frame for steadier rain and snow is Monday night into Tuesday midday. Additional chances for precipitation will continue into next Wednesday and potentially next Friday.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com

Leave prepared before heading north

After recent snowfall in the high country, the Arizona Department of Transportation is reminding drivers who are heading north to never park along highways to play in the snow.

Use the highway shoulders for emergencies only. Parking on them to play in the snow is hazardous in the following ways:

Other drivers may be distracted by your vehicle.

Other drivers may pull over as well to play in the snow, compounding the problem.

Your vehicle may interfere with first responders who need to use the shoulder.

Plows can throw snow and ice far off highways.

It’s much safer to re-enter highways from on-ramps and other designated entrances

"Also, it’s not uncommon for lots of desert dwellers to take the opportunity to head north to play in the snow. So, remember to pack your patience and expect to spend extended time in your vehicle getting to and from snow play areas."

ADOT's suggestions for items to take along:

Warm clothing and blankets

A fully charged mobile phone and charger

Flashlight with extra batteries

Drinking water

Healthy snacks

First-aid kit and necessary medications

Ice scraper

Small bag of sand or kitty litter for wheel traction

Small folding shovel for snow removal

Travel tool kit and battery cables

Safety flares

Plastic bags or containers for sanitation

Road map(s)

ADOT says you and your vehicle must be prepared for driving in wintry conditions, including snow, ice and freezing temperatures.

Get plenty of rest

Plan your route in advance and notify someone about your route, destination and arrival time

Take frequent breaks from driving

Make sure your fuel tank is at least half to three-quarters full at all times

Use snow tires, chains or studded tires as recommended or required. Studded tires are permitted on Arizona highways from Oct. 1 to May 1.

Ensure your wipers, window defroster, headlights, taillights, brake lights and turn signals work

Change your motor oil to a winter grade

For electric or hybrid vehicles, be sure the battery has sufficient voltage and the connection cables are tight

Get more safety tips at https://azdot.gov/KnowSnow

For Flagstaff area snow-play locations, see FlagstaffArizona.org's Winter Recreation Map or call 844-256-SNOW.

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.