Beyoncé’s 'Cowboy Carter' celebrated by Uber, Lyft with discounted rides

Wind Advisory
from FRI 2:00 PM MST until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Parker Valley
Wind Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until SAT 10:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM MDT until SAT 8:00 PM MDT, Chinle Valley
Wind Advisory
from FRI 12:00 PM MDT until SAT 11:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 7:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until SAT 10:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Lake Wind Advisory
from FRI 2:00 PM MST until SAT 2:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from SAT 9:00 AM MST until SAT 6:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts

Beyoncé’s 'Cowboy Carter' celebrated by Uber, Lyft with discounted rides

By Kelly Hayes
Updated  March 29, 2024 4:55am MST
Consumer
FOX TV Stations
Beyoncé leaves the Luar fashion show at 154 Scott in Brooklyn during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 13, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images) article

Uber and Lyft are offering discounted rides in celebration of Beyoncé’s new album, "Act ll: Cowboy Carter," which was released on Friday. 

Both rideshare companies provided discount codes for fans to use for a limited time. 

Here’s what to know:

Uber discount code for Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ 

Uber is offering 16% off rides for fans who use the code 16CARRIAGES. 

The offer applies to rides up to $16, and is only valid from 9 p.m. ET March 28 through 12 a.m. ET on March 30, the company said. One time use only. 

"Availability is limited so you better giddyup," Uber said. 

Lyft discount code for Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ 

Meanwhile, Lyft also jumped in on the celebration of Queen Bey’s new album, responding to the offer on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, with its own promotion

The rideshare service said fans who use the code SPAGHETTI24 on March 29 can get 50% off their ride. 

Lyft’s offer is valid until 11:59 p.m. and only for rides up to $20. The company said availability is limited, so fans should "follow us for other code drops soon."

‘Cowboy Carter’ includes Miley Cyrus, 'Blackbiird' Beatles Cover

"Cowboy Carter," the follow-up to her album "Renaissance," was five years in the making. 

Beyoncé said the album was a direct result of what she has called "an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed … and it was very clear that I wasn’t," most likely a reference to a 2016 CMAs performance that resulted in racist backlash.

The new country album’s track list includes a cover of Dolly Parton’s "Jolene," a song called "II Most Wanted" featuring Miley Cyrus, and a cover of the Beatles’ "Blackbird" with Tanner Adell, Tiera Kennedy, Brittney Spencer and Reyna Roberts. P

Paul McCartney penned the original "Blackbird" song for the "White Album," inspired by racial tensions in the American South in the 1960s.

Meanwhile, Linda Martell, the first Black female solo artist to play the Grand Ole Opry, is recognized with the track "The Linda Martell Show." 

This story was reported from Cincinnati.