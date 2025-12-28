Expand / Collapse search

Downtown Phoenix shooting injures 4, inmate killed following altercation | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  December 28, 2025 6:21pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - From multiple injuries in a shooting in downtown Phoenix overnight, to a Valley inmate killed following an altercation with a cellmate, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, December 28, 2025.

1. 4 injured in downtown Phoenix shooting, police say

Police said the three women were taken with non-life-threatening injuries, while the man suffered life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

The motive and events leading up to the shooting are unknown at this time.

Read More

2. Inmate killed in Buckeye prison following altercation with cellmate: ADCRR

Lewis Prison excessive force investigation

Screenshot from inside Lewis Prison in Buckeye

An inmate died following an altercation with another prisoner at the ASPC-Lewis facility in Buckeye on Dec. 27.

Read More

3. Man killed after getting trapped beneath car in Goodyear: police

What we know:

Preliminary information revealed that the man had been working on his car when a jack failed, causing the vehicle to collapse.

Read More

4. Phoenix officers shoot man who fired shots from behind wall, police say

What we know:

After police responded to an unrelated call and returned to their vehicles, the man "stood behind a block wall, raised a handgun over the fence and fired one time at officers," police said.

Read More

5. Post-holiday returns may come with hefty restocking fee from major brands

Retailers are bracing for "returnuary" as post-holiday returns are projected to exceed $800 billion nationwide this year. 

Why you should care:

Major brands like Macy’s, Kohl's, and Best Buy are now charging restocking or shipping fees of up to $45 for mail-in returns.

Read More

A look at your weather

Evening Weather Forecast - 12/28/25

Evening Weather Forecast - 12/28/25

Sunday had cooler temperatures, more consistent with the averages weather for this time of year. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has more on the wind advisories in effect to start out our week. 

Get the Full Forecast

Nightly RoundupPhoenixNews