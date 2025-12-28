Downtown Phoenix shooting injures 4, inmate killed following altercation | Nightly Roundup

article

From multiple injuries in a shooting in downtown Phoenix overnight, to a Valley inmate killed following an altercation with a cellmate, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, December 28, 2025.

1. 4 injured in downtown Phoenix shooting, police say

Police said the three women were taken with non-life-threatening injuries, while the man suffered life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

The motive and events leading up to the shooting are unknown at this time.

2. Inmate killed in Buckeye prison following altercation with cellmate: ADCRR



An inmate died following an altercation with another prisoner at the ASPC-Lewis facility in Buckeye on Dec. 27.

3. Man killed after getting trapped beneath car in Goodyear: police

What we know:

Preliminary information revealed that the man had been working on his car when a jack failed, causing the vehicle to collapse.

4. Phoenix officers shoot man who fired shots from behind wall, police say

What we know:

After police responded to an unrelated call and returned to their vehicles, the man "stood behind a block wall, raised a handgun over the fence and fired one time at officers," police said.

5. Post-holiday returns may come with hefty restocking fee from major brands

Retailers are bracing for "returnuary" as post-holiday returns are projected to exceed $800 billion nationwide this year.

Why you should care:

Major brands like Macy’s, Kohl's, and Best Buy are now charging restocking or shipping fees of up to $45 for mail-in returns.

A look at your weather

