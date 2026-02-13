Tempe light rail stabbing suspect sought by police

The Brief A person was stabbed on a light rail train on Feb. 12 near Apache Boulevard and Smith Road. The victim was hospitalized in stable condition. Police say the suspect left the area before officers arrived.



Police are searching for a suspect after a person was stabbed on a Tempe light rail train on Thursday night.

What we know:

The stabbing happened at around 9:40 p.m. on Feb. 12 near Apache Boulevard and Smith Road.

Tempe Police say the stabbing victim was hospitalized and is in stable condition. The suspect left the area before officers arrived.

What we don't know:

Police didn't provide a description of the suspect.

What's next:

"Officers are continuing to investigate what led up to the incident," police said.

Map of where the stabbing happened