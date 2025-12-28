Phoenix officers shoot man who fired shots from behind wall, police say

The Brief Phoenix police shot a man who allegedly fired a handgun at officers from behind a wall late Saturday night near 28th and Larkspur drives. The suspect was hospitalized for surgery with a non-life-threatening injury and remains in police custody. The motive for the confrontation is currently unknown, and the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.



Phoenix officers shot a man who confronted them with a handgun Saturday night, according to the police department.

What we know:

Phoenix Police responded to the area of 28th Drive and Larkspur Drive around 11:34 p.m. on Dec. 27 for an unrelated call.

At the scene, a man began yelling at them. When police returned to their vehicles, the man "stood behind a block wall, raised a handgun over the fence and fired one time at officers," police said.

Dig deeper:

Officers fired shots at the man, who then fled north on 28th Drive before falling to the ground due to his injury.

The man was taken into custody and later to a nearby hospital, where officials said he was rushed into surgery. He is currently being treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Map of the shooting location.