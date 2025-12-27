Expand / Collapse search

Renewed optimism for JonBenet Ramsey case, suspected impaired driver hits pedestrian | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  December 27, 2025 5:54pm MST
PHOENIX - From a suspected drunken driver hitting and killing a pedestrian, to ongoing advances that could be key to solving JonBenet Ramsey's murder case, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, December 27, 2025.

1. Pedestrian killed by suspected drunken driver in Phoenix, police say

Three teens have been arrested for what police believe to be a weekend robbery spree.

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing Northern Avenue outside of a crosswalk late Friday night.

What we know:

Investigators suspect that impairment was a factor in the crash. The driver of the involved vehicle, who was identified at the scene, was taken to be processed for DUI. 

2. Alleged fight leads to shooting in West Phoenix, police say

A man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting allegedly sparked by a fight in West Phoenix on Friday.

3. Renewed optimism for JonBenet Ramsey case nearly 30 years later

JonBenet Ramsey, who was murdered in her Boulder home on Christmas in 1996, may see her case revived as new DNA technology offers hope for answers.

4. This Arizona city is raising its minimum wage $3 above state minimum

Flagstaff's minimum wage will rise to $18.35 per hour starting Jan. 1, which is roughly $3 higher than the Arizona state minimum.

5. Teen girl disappears without a trace on Christmas Eve

A search is underway Saturday in Texas after a 19-year-old woman who "normally goes for a morning walk" disappeared outside of her home on Christmas Eve, police said.

A look at your weather

Nightly RoundupPhoenixNews