Expand / Collapse search

Pedestrian killed by suspected drunken driver in Phoenix, police say

By
Published  December 27, 2025 4:04pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

The Brief

    • A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing Northern Avenue outside of a crosswalk late Friday night.
    • Phoenix police suspect the driver was impaired, and the individual was taken for DUI processing.
    • The identities of both the victim and the driver have not yet been released as the investigation continues.

PHOENIX - A suspected impaired driver struck and killed a pedestrian in northwest Phoenix, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

What we know:

Around 11 p.m. on Dec. 26, officers responded to the collision near 36th Avenue and Northern Avenue, regarding a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle.

According to preliminary investigation, the man was not using a crosswalk while crossing Northern Avenue, not when he was struck.

The man was found in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Dig deeper:

Investigators suspect that impairment was a factor in the crash. The driver of the involved vehicle, who was identified at the scene, was taken to be processed for DUI. 

What we don't know:

Police have not released the driver's identity, or what charges, if any, they could be facing. 

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Map of the collision location.

The Source: Phoenix Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyPhoenixNews