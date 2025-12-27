Pedestrian killed by suspected drunken driver in Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX - A suspected impaired driver struck and killed a pedestrian in northwest Phoenix, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
What we know:
Around 11 p.m. on Dec. 26, officers responded to the collision near 36th Avenue and Northern Avenue, regarding a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle.
According to preliminary investigation, the man was not using a crosswalk while crossing Northern Avenue, not when he was struck.
The man was found in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Dig deeper:
Investigators suspect that impairment was a factor in the crash. The driver of the involved vehicle, who was identified at the scene, was taken to be processed for DUI.
What we don't know:
Police have not released the driver's identity, or what charges, if any, they could be facing.
What's next:
This remains an ongoing investigation.
The Source: Phoenix Police Department