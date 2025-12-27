Pedestrian killed by suspected drunken driver in Phoenix, police say

The Brief A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing Northern Avenue outside of a crosswalk late Friday night. Phoenix police suspect the driver was impaired, and the individual was taken for DUI processing. The identities of both the victim and the driver have not yet been released as the investigation continues.



A suspected impaired driver struck and killed a pedestrian in northwest Phoenix, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

What we know:

Around 11 p.m. on Dec. 26, officers responded to the collision near 36th Avenue and Northern Avenue, regarding a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle.

According to preliminary investigation, the man was not using a crosswalk while crossing Northern Avenue, not when he was struck.

The man was found in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Dig deeper:

Investigators suspect that impairment was a factor in the crash. The driver of the involved vehicle, who was identified at the scene, was taken to be processed for DUI.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the driver's identity, or what charges, if any, they could be facing.

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Map of the collision location.