Driver in deadly Tempe Uber crash in court, settlement possible

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

TEMPE, Ariz. - A hearing is scheduled Friday for the woman behind the wheel of an autonomous Uber test vehicle involved in a deadly crash, and there's a chance that a deal could be made with prosecutors.

A settlement conference is scheduled in the case against Rafaela Vasquez at 10:30 a.m.

The crash happened in Tempe back in March 2018. Elaine Herzberg was struck and killed as she walked a bicycle outside the lines of a crosswalk.

Court records show Vasquez told investigators the victim came out of nowhere, and she didn't see Herzberg before the crash. 

Prosecutors say Vasquez was streaming a TV show on her phone, and video shows her looking down just before the collision.

An Arizona Uber driver involved in the first death connected to a fully autonomous vehicle will be tried in June on a negligent homicide charge.

Vasquez’s attorneys said their client was looking at a messaging activity used by Uber employees on a work cellphone that sat on her right knee. "The Voice" was playing on Vasquez’s personal cellphone, which was sitting on the passenger seat, they said.

Prosecutors declined to file criminal charges against Uber in Herzberg’s death after the National Transportation Safety Board concluded that the main cause of the crash was Vasquez’s failure to monitor the road.

The crash in Arizona wasn’t the first involving an Uber autonomous test vehicle. In March 2017, an Uber SUV flipped onto its side, also in Tempe. No serious injuries were reported, and the driver of the other car was cited for a violation. Herzberg’s trial will be held in Phoenix.

Herzberg’s death was the first involving an autonomous test vehicle but not the first in a car with some self-driving features. The driver of a Tesla Model S was killed in 2016 when his car, operating on its autopilot system, crashed into a tractor-trailer in Florida.

The Associatd Press contributed to this report.