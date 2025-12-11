Armed suspect shot by Surprise officers

The Brief A suspect with a knife was shot by officers on Dec. 11 near 151st Avenue and West Cactus Road, police said. No officers were hurt, and the suspect was hospitalized. Police say there is no threat to the community.



A suspect has been hospitalized following a shooting early Thursday morning in Surprise.

What we know:

According to police, the shooting happened just after 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 11 near 151st Avenue and West Cactus Road after officers responded to the area for reports of a man with a knife.

"A subject armed with a knife was shot and transported to the hospital," Surprise Police wrote on X.

No officers were hurt and there is no threat to the community.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any further details on what led up to the shooting. The suspect's current condition is unknown.

What's next:

The Goodyear Police Department will lead the investigation into the shooting.

Map of where the shooting happened