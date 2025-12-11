Expand / Collapse search

Armed suspect shot by Surprise officers

Updated  December 11, 2025 9:56am MST
Officers shoot armed suspect in Surprise: PD

Police say a suspect with a knife was shot by officers on Dec. 11 near 151st Avenue and West Cactus Road. The suspect is in the hospital and no officers were hurt.

The Brief

    • A suspect with a knife was shot by officers on Dec. 11 near 151st Avenue and West Cactus Road, police said.
    • No officers were hurt, and the suspect was hospitalized.
    • Police say there is no threat to the community.

SURPRISE, Ariz. - A suspect has been hospitalized following a shooting early Thursday morning in Surprise.

What we know:

According to police, the shooting happened just after 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 11 near 151st Avenue and West Cactus Road after officers responded to the area for reports of a man with a knife.

"A subject armed with a knife was shot and transported to the hospital," Surprise Police wrote on X.

No officers were hurt and there is no threat to the community.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any further details on what led up to the shooting. The suspect's current condition is unknown.

What's next:

The Goodyear Police Department will lead the investigation into the shooting.

Map of where the shooting happened

