Armed suspect shot by Surprise officers
SURPRISE, Ariz. - A suspect has been hospitalized following a shooting early Thursday morning in Surprise.
What we know:
According to police, the shooting happened just after 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 11 near 151st Avenue and West Cactus Road after officers responded to the area for reports of a man with a knife.
"A subject armed with a knife was shot and transported to the hospital," Surprise Police wrote on X.
No officers were hurt and there is no threat to the community.
What we don't know:
Police have not released any further details on what led up to the shooting. The suspect's current condition is unknown.
What's next:
The Goodyear Police Department will lead the investigation into the shooting.
Map of where the shooting happened
The Source: The Surprise Police Department