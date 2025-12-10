Hiker stuck overnight on Camelback Mountain trail

The Brief A hiker spent the night on Camelback Mountain after getting stuck on Echo Canyon Trail. The Phoenix Fire Department says they received reports of the hiker being stuck at around 8:15 p.m. on Dec. 9. Crews are waiting for daylight and formulating a plan to rescue the hiker.



Fire crews are working on a plan to rescue a hiker who has been stuck overnight on Camelback Mountain.

What we know:

The Phoenix Fire Department says its rescue crews responded to the mountain at around 8:15 p.m. on Dec. 9 for reports of a hiker stuck at the top of Echo Canyon Trail.

Firefighters say it appears the hiker isn't hurt, but due to dark skies, the rescue operation will be delayed.

"We now have communication with the hiker and are formulating the safest plan to get him off of the mountain," Capt. DJ Lee said. "There are many safety concerns with this rescue which is why this is a delayed operation."

Capt. Lee also said crews flew a cellphone, water, blankets and food up to the hiker while they continue to formulate a rescue plan.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how the hiker got stuck on the mountain.

(Phoenix Fire Department)

Map of Echo Canyon Trail

