Bicyclist killed in Scottsdale crash

The Brief A bicyclist was killed in a crash Monday afternoon near Thompson Peak Parkway and Raintree Drive in Scottsdale. The driver involved stayed at the scene, and police have launched a crash investigation to determine the cause of the fatal collision.



A Scottsdale bicyclist was killed in a crash on Monday afternoon, the police department said.

What we know:

It happened near Thompson Peak Parkway and Raintree Drive, the department said on X just after 4:15 p.m. on Dec. 8.

The bicyclist was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital, but died soon after arriving.

The involved driver stayed at the scene.

"The Scottsdale Vehicle Crimes and Reconstruction Unit will be responding to investigate the collision," police said.

Map of the area where the crash happened

What we don't know:

There's no word about what caused the crash. The bicyclist wasn't identified.