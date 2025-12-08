Bicyclist killed in Scottsdale crash
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A Scottsdale bicyclist was killed in a crash on Monday afternoon, the police department said.
What we know:
It happened near Thompson Peak Parkway and Raintree Drive, the department said on X just after 4:15 p.m. on Dec. 8.
The bicyclist was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital, but died soon after arriving.
The involved driver stayed at the scene.
"The Scottsdale Vehicle Crimes and Reconstruction Unit will be responding to investigate the collision," police said.
Map of the area where the crash happened
What we don't know:
There's no word about what caused the crash. The bicyclist wasn't identified.