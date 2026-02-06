DPS identifies pilot, trooper killed in Flagstaff helicopter crash

The Brief DPS crew members Hunter Bennett and Robert Skankey were killed in a helicopter crash on Feb. 4. The crash happened as the helicopter was providing tactical support to police during an officer-involved shooting in Flagstaff. The NTSB will investigate the cause of the crash.



The Arizona Department of Public Safety has identified two of its crew members who died in a helicopter crash on Wednesday night in Flagstaff.

The backstory:

At around 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 4, Flagstaff Police officers were involved in a shooting with a suspect west of the downtown area, just north of Route 66.

The suspect, who police say was armed with a semi-automatic long rifle, fired at officers from rooftops before being shot and taken into custody. The suspect was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

No officers were hurt.

Dig deeper:

A DPS Ranger 56 helicopter was called in to provide tactical support during the shooting, but the chopper crashed while responding to the scene, killing both the pilot and a trooper/paramedic.

On Friday, DPS identified the crash victims as Robert Skankey and Hunter Bennett.

Skankey served in the United States Marine Corps and joined DPS in 2021. He's survived by his wife and four children.

Bennett joined DPS in 2022 and is survived by his wife, Breanna.

What's next:

DPS will lead the investigation into the shooting. They will also work with the FAA and NTSB to investigate the helicopter crash.

Map of area where the crash happened