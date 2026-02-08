Increased activity at Nancy Guthrie's home, alleged ransom deadline looms | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From investigators searching the Guthrie family home ahead of an alleged ransom deadline, to the face off between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, February 8, 2026.
1. The latest on what we know about Nancy Guthrie's disappearance
Feb. 8 marks the eighth day in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the mom of NBC "Today" show anchor Savannah Guthrie.
2. Septic tank and manhole near Guthrie property search Sunday morning
Investigators searched a septic tank and manhole at Guthrie’s Catalina Foothills home Sunday, marking a shift in the eight-day search for the missing mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie.
3. Game On! Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots return to NFL's biggest stage
More than a decade after they met in a thrilling Super Bowl matchup, the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots return to the NFL’s biggest stage Sunday.
4. New allegations against online influencers attending WM Phoenix Open
Two social media influencers found themselves in trouble with the law at the WM Phoenix Open over the weekend. FOX 10's Taylor Wirtz learns more about rowdiness at the golf tournament.
5. Retired lieutenant analyzes Guthrie family's message of wanting to 'celebrate' with mom Nancy
Retired Las Vegas Police Lieutenant Randy Sutton weighs in on the Guthrie family's message, when they said they are willing to pay and want to 'celebrate" with their mother, Nancy Guthrie.
A look at your weather this weekend
Sunday's weather will carry the Valley into a warm start to the week. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has more on the near-record warmth and rain chances we can expect.
