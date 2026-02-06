Arizona weather forecast: Mostly sunny, warm weekend ahead for Phoenix

The Brief We'll stay mostly sunny and warm today and through the weekend in the Valley, with highs in the low-80s. An area of low pressure should bring lower temps and a chance for spotty showers to the Phoenix area next week.



We'll see our prevailing weather pattern begin to shift over the next several days, bringing a change in rain potential and high temperatures.

High pressure has dominated our forecast for the last several weeks. As a result, temperatures have climbed to near or above record levels and well above average recently. This may start to change as an area of low pressure shifts against the West Coast and runs south of Arizona through the weekend.

While the low does not carry much storm potential and will not immediately drop the temperatures, it does indicate a shift that will bring additional disturbances across Arizona through next week.

Today and the Weekend:

On Friday, the forecast high climbs to 81 degrees in the Valley. It will be partly sunny and dry. There is a low chance of an isolated shower or area of sprinkles in northern/eastern Arizona through this afternoon.

This weekend, the forecast high caps at 82 on Saturday and 83 on Sunday. Both days will be partly sunny. Over the weekend, a few isolated light and spotty showers may pop up over eastern and southern Arizona. However, most moisture will struggle to make it to the ground and dry conditions will persist for many.

Looking Further Ahead:

Next week, the forecast high reaches the low 80s on Monday but slips to the upper 70s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Low to middle 70s are possible late next week thanks to the potential for a series of low pressure systems approaching the west coast. It's yet to be seen if any of the systems will make it through Arizona.

The best chance is from Wednesday to Friday next week, when there's currently a chance for rain/snow showers around the state.

