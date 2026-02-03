Nancy Guthrie: Her disappearance doesn't appear targeted, PCSD says

The Brief Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said investigators believe 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie was taken from her Catalina Foothills home between Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 against her will, though officials currently found no evidence the incident was targeted. The FBI is assisting more than 100 local detectives in vetting alleged ransom notes reported by media outlets and analyzing data from Guthrie’s pacemaker and home security cameras for potential leads. While forensic teams have recovered Guthrie’s DNA from the residence, no suspects or persons of interest have been identified as of Feb. 3.



The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said there is no evidence suggesting the disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie was a targeted act.

The backstory:

Guthrie, 84, was last seen the evening of Jan. 31 at her Catalina Foothills home near East Skyline Drive and North Campbell Avenue, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) said. Family members reported her missing the next day when she didn't show up to church.

Since then, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has released details about the investigation, saying more than a hundred PCSD detectives are working the case in coordination with search and rescue, the FBI and other local and national law enforcement agencies.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos during a Feb. 3, 2026 press conference on the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie.

Sheriff Nanos said evidence at the home suggests Guthrie was taken against her will, likely during the overnight hours. The department has not disclosed information regarding any possible injuries she may have sustained.

As of Tuesday night, Feb. 3, there are no suspects or persons of interest.

"At this time, no suspects have been identified. Detectives continue to speak with anyone who may have had contact with Mrs. Guthrie. We are also awaiting additional forensic results," PCSD said.

Nancy Guthrie

Was Nancy Targeted?:

The 84-year-old is the mother of Savannah Guthrie, a journalist and host on NBC's "Today" morning show.

While PCSD keeps the Guthrie family updated on developments, it said, "they continue to receive updates as the investigation progresses. At this point, there is no credible information indicating this was a targeted incident."

Related article

A Possible Ransom Note:

Both TMZ and 13 News in Tucson reported receiving ransom notes regarding Guthrie's disappearance.

The message sent to 13 News via email reportedly included a deadline and a demand for a specific amount of money for Guthrie’s safe return. The station turned the email over to the PCSD, which is working with the FBI to determine the note’s credibility.

"We are aware of reports circulating about possible ransom note(s) related to the investigation into Nancy Guthrie. All tips and leads are being taken seriously and are forwarded directly to our detectives, who are coordinating with the FBI. We encourage anyone with information or tips to submit them," the sheriff's office said.

Related article

DNA Evidence:

Investigators said during a Feb. 3 news conference that they recovered Guthrie’s DNA from her home, though Sheriff Nanos has not confirmed if the samples were blood. The department is withholding specific evidence details to protect the investigation’s integrity.

While some forensic results have been returned, officials said none have identified a person of interest.

Cameras at the Home:

Guthrie's home has several cameras and detectives are working to obtain any available data that will help in the investigation.

The base of a doorbell camera was seen at the home, but the actual camera was missing. It's unknown how long it's been off the base, and it's unknown who took it off.

Nancy's Home:

"Our investigative teams have processed the scene inside and outside the residence. The scene is now clear, and the home has been turned over to the Guthrie family. We ask that the public respect the privacy of the family and the neighborhood, as the property is private and may be subject to trespassing laws," PCSD said.

The Catalina Foothills home of Nancy Guthrie

Her Condition, Health:

Investigators have not released specific timeframes related to Guthrie’s pacemaker, though detectives continue to review data from the device for potential leads.

The PCSD has not released information regarding any potential injuries Guthrie may have sustained. Outside her home, there were dried drops of blood – it's unknown how long they've been there, how they got there, or who the blood belongs to.

Related article

What you can do:

A tipline was created for the community to submit information regarding this case – including photos and videos.

"Every detail matters. Even small tips could make a difference," the department said.