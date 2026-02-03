Nancy Guthrie: Ransom note claim prompts sheriff to release a statement

The Brief Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said investigators believe Nancy Guthrie, 84, was taken from her home against her will between the evening of Jan. 31 and the morning of Feb. 1. The FBI is assisting the sheriff’s department in vetting reports of a potential ransom note while detectives analyze DNA samples and possible camera footage recovered from Guthrie’s residence.



The Pima County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) is investigating reports of a ransom note in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, saying it's "taking all tips and leads very seriously."

Nancy Guthrie

What we know:

Guthrie, 84, was last seen the evening of Jan. 31 at her home near East Skyline Drive and North Campbell Avenue, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said. Family members reported her missing the next day after she failed to arrive at church.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos says he believes a crime has been committed, and investigators believe she was taken from her home against her will, possibly in the middle of the night. "Taken against her will includes possible kidnapping or abduction," he said.

TMZ reported on Feb. 3 that it received an unverified ransom note regarding the whereabouts of Guthrie, which sparked Pima County Sheriff Nanos to release a statement about the claim.

"We are aware of reports circulating about possible ransom note(s) regarding the investigation into Nancy Guthrie. We are taking all tips and leads very seriously. Anything that comes in, goes directly to our detectives who are coordinating with the FBI. We encourage anyone who may have any information or tips to share them via QR Code," PCSD said.

Tucson's 13 News received an alleged ransom note via email that included a deadline and a demand for a specific amount of money for Guthrie’s safe return. The station has provided the email to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department to determine its credibility.

No suspects have been identified in this case.

"Detectives are continuing to speak with anyone who may have come into contact with Mrs. Guthrie," PCSD said.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos & Nancy Guthrie

Dig deeper:

In a Feb. 3 news conference, investigators said they collected DNA samples from Guthrie's home belonging to her.

"At this time, the Sheriff has not confirmed whether those samples were blood. He has stated that he does not want to get into specific details about evidence in order to protect the integrity of the investigation," the department said.

As far as injuries, PCSD says, "At this time, we do not have any information to share regarding possible injuries."

Guthrie reportedly had a pacemaker, and detectives are working to find any data related to it.

The sheriff's office says Guthrie's home has several cameras, and that detectives are working with the camera companies to determine the number of cameras and if footage is available.

‘We believe in prayer’

Guthrie is the mother of NBC "Today" show host, Savannah Guthrie.

"We believe in prayer. We believe in voices raised in unison, in love, in hope. We believe in goodness. We believe in humanity. Above all, we believe in Him," Savannah said in an Instagram post on Feb. 2. "Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant. Raise your prayers with us and believe with us that she will be lifted by them in this very moment."

What you can do:

A tipline was created for the community to submit information regarding this case – including photos and videos.

"Every detail matters. Even small tips could make a difference," the department said.