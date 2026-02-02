Nancy Guthrie: Tips wanted in case of missing mother of 'Today' show host Savannah Guthrie

The Brief Pima County homicide detectives are investigating the disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, who was reported missing from her home Jan. 31 after her wallet, phone, and vehicle were found at the residence. Sheriff Chris Nanos stated Monday, Feb. 2, that "concerning circumstances" at the scene suggest Guthrie was taken against her will, potentially in a kidnapping or abduction, as her limited mobility makes it unlikely she left on her own. Savannah Guthrie, NBC "Today" show anchor and Nancy Guthrie's daughter, issued a statement thanking the public for their support and urging anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.



The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for tips in the case of missing 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie.

What we know:

She went missing on Jan. 31, and investigators say they believe she was taken against her will.

"Sheriff Nanos has stated that he believes a crime has been committed. At this point, investigators believe she was taken from the home against her will, possibly in the middle of the night. Taken against her will includes possible kidnapping or abduction," the department said on Feb. 2.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said homicide detectives are investigating the case after "concerning circumstances" were discovered at the home.

"Everything we've had, we've thrown at this. They're gonna step aside. We'll call them out again if we need to, to do more searching. But right now, we don't see this as a search mission as much as we do a crime scene," Nanos said.

Related article

The backstory:

Nancy was last seen on the evening of Jan. 31 at her home near East Skyline Drive and North Campbell Avenue outside of Tucson, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said. She was reported missing the following day after her family members were notified that she hadn't shown up for church.

"Family went to her residence in Tucson, AZ and Nancy was not in the home," the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. "All her personal belongings, to include her wallet, cell phone and vehicle were still there, but she was nowhere to be found."

Guthrie is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Her clothing at the time of her disappearance is unknown.

TODAY -- Pictured: Savannah Guthrie and mom Nancy, Jenna Bush Hager on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Nancy is the mother of NBC Today show anchor, Savannah Guthrie.

"On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support," Savannah wrote in a statement. "Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom. We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case and encourage anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at (520) 351-4900."

What you can do:

A tipline was created for the community to submit information regarding this case – including photos and videos.

"Every detail matters. Even small tips could make a difference," the department said.