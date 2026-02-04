Nancy Guthrie: Former FBI agent breaks down her 'very odd' disappearance

The Brief The Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI are investigating the disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, the mother of "Today" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, amid a high volume of public leads and suspicious ransom notes sent to media outlets. While former FBI agent Lance Leising described the case and the remote nature of the Guthrie home as indicative of a targeted abduction, sheriff's officials said there is currently no credible evidence to confirm the victim was specifically targeted.



As the search for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie enters a critical phase, investigators are navigating a case that experts describe as an anomaly for both its profile and its peculiar evidence.

What we know:

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has partnered with the FBI to manage the high volume of leads generated by the Jan. 31 disappearance of Guthrie, the mother of "Today" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie.

Former FBI agent Lance Leising, who is not involved in the current investigation, said the circumstances surrounding the case are "very odd."

"Hollywood makes these feel like stranger abductions are common. They’re not," Leising said on Feb. 4.

While the public has speculated that Guthrie was abducted, authorities have not officially confirmed a motive. Leising noted that while abductions are typically driven by money, passion, or ideology, they remain extremely rare—especially involving victims of Guthrie's age.

Leising expressed particular skepticism regarding alleged ransom notes reportedly sent to TMZ and KOLD-TV.

"In most cases, a ransom note going to a media outlet is for an ideological purpose," Leising said. "You want to get your message out. This victim doesn’t scream that. This is an 80-year-old grandmother."

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said the public's interest, fueled in part by Savannah Guthrie’s celebrity, has resulted in a steady stream of leads. Leising emphasized that "nine times out of 10," such cases are solved through these public tips or electronic data.

Side-by-side images of former FBI agent Lance Leising and the home of Nancy Guthrie

A point of contention remains whether the victim was specifically targeted. Leising suggested the home's remote geography points to a targeted act that may have been planned for weeks. However, the Sheriff’s Department stated there is currently no credible evidence to support that theory.

As the FBI assists in sorting through cell phone and electronic data, Leising warned that investigators are likely vetting any grievances held against Savannah Guthrie or NBC News.

