Guthrie family releases new video on missing mom, Nancy Guthrie: 'We received your message'

The Brief Savannah Guthrie and her siblings released a new video Saturday afternoon directly appealing to their mother's potential abductors, offering to pay for her safe return. Nancy Guthrie, 84, was reported missing from her Tucson-area home on Jan. 31; authorities found bloodstains at the scene and confirmed her doorbell camera was disconnected. The investigation remains active with a $50,000 FBI reward and multiple ransom notes under review, though no official suspects or "proof of life" have been established.



The Guthrie family has released a new video regarding their missing 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, on Saturday afternoon.

What we know:

The video posted to Instagram at 4:30 p.m. MST on Feb. 7 shows Savannah Guthrie, the daughter of Nancy and co-anchor of NBC's "Today" show, alongside her brother Camron and sister Annie, pleading to possible abductors as the search enters day 7.

What they're saying:

"We received your message, and we understand. We beg you now to return our mother to us, so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us and we will pay."

The post was captioned with "Bring her home"— a statement she's used in the now three videos posted on her social media platform.

What we don't know:

It was not made known what message the family received.

Timeline:

On Feb. 4, the family posted their first video, breaking their silence on their missing mother.

"On behalf of our family, we want to thank all of you for the prayers for our beloved mom, Nancy. We feel them, and we continue to believe that she feels them too. Our mom is a kind, faithful, loyal, fiercely loving woman of goodness and light. She is funny, spunky, and clever. She has grandchildren that adore her and crowd around her and cover her with kisses.

She loves fun and adventure. She is a devoted friend. She is full of kindness and knowledge. Talk to her and you'll see. The light is missing from our lives. Nancy is our mother. We are her children. She is our beacon. She holds fast to joy in all of life's circumstances. She chooses joy day after day, despite having already passed through great trials of pain and grief. We are always going to be merely human—just normal human people who need our mom. Mama ... Mama ... if you're listening, we need you to come home. We miss you. Our mom is our heart, and our home. She is 84 years old. Her health, her heart, is fragile. She lives in constant pain. She is without any medicine. She needs it to survive; she needs it not to suffer.

We too have heard the reports about a ransom letter in the media. As a family, we are doing everything that we can. We are ready to talk. However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you, and we are ready to listen. Please reach out to us. Mommy, if you are hearing this, you are a strong woman. You are God’s precious daughter, Nancy.

We believe and know that even in this valley, He is with you. Everyone is looking for you, Mommy—everywhere. We will not rest. Your children will not rest until we are together again. We speak to you every moment, and we pray without ceasing, and we rejoice in advance for the day that we hold you in our arms again. We love you, Mom. We love you, Mom. Stay strong."

On Feb. 5, a second video was shared at around the same time the family allegedly needed to fulfill the demands of a ransom deadline.

"This is Camron Guthrie. I'm speaking for the Guthrie family. Whoever is out there holding our mother, we want to hear from you. We haven't heard anything directly. We need you to reach out, and we need a way to communicate with you so that we can move forward. But first, we have to know that you have our mom. We want to talk to you and we are waiting for contact."

The backstory:

Pima County detectives believe Guthrie was taken from her Catalina Foothills home, in the Tucson area, on Jan. 31, against her will. She was reported missing the next day after her family was notified that she hadn't shown up for church.

Authorities say she was taken from her home against her will and is without her necessary medication. She's described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall and 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. It's unknown what she was wearing when she disappeared.

Bloodstains outside of her home have been confirmed to be hers.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Guthrie's whereabouts should dial 911 or submit tips here.