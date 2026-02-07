Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 7 latest updates

The Brief Investigators are vetting a ransom note and examining a vehicle towed from Nancy Guthrie’s Tucson home as the high-profile search enters its seventh day. Authorities confirmed blood found on the porch belongs to the 84-year-old mother of Savannah Guthrie, who was reportedly taken against her will on Jan. 31. There are currently no identified suspects, and officials remain deeply concerned as Guthrie has now been without her required daily medication for a week.



Feb. 7 marks the seventh day in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the mom of NBC "Today'show anchor Savannah Guthrie.

Latest updates

Saturday morning

Detectives are continuing to survey Nancy's Tucson-area home and its surrounding areas. "It is standard practice to seek any video available from nearby residences or businesses, that is part of the ongoing investigation."

FBI investigators have removed a "wired device" from her home and an SUV, as President Trump says answers could be coming soon.

There have not been any suspects, persons of interest or vehicles identified in connection with her disappearance. They are continuing to review "multiple pieces" of evidence as their investigation remains ongoing. "At this time, we will not confirm or release additional details regarding what is being analyzed."

The Pima County Sheriff's Office is not expecting to hold a press conference on Feb. 7, unless there is a significant development in the case.

Dig deeper:

Friday

A blue vehicle was reportedly towed from the home.

The sheriff's department posted a statement on X: "The FBI and Pima County Sheriff's Department are aware of a new message regarding Nancy Guthrie. Investigators are actively inspecting the information provided in the message for its authenticity."

Anyone with tips should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI. A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for any information leading to Nancy Guthrie and/or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved.

Sheriff Chris Nanos also released a timeline of the events in Guthrie's disappearance.

The backstory:

The 84-year-old was last seen on the night of Jan. 31 after being dropped off at her Catalina Foothills home near East Skyline Drive and North Campbell Avenue. She was reported missing the next day after her family was notified that she hadn't shown up for church.

Authorities say she was taken from her home against her will and is without her necessary medication. She's described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall and 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. It's unknown what she was wearing when she disappeared.

What you can do:

A tipline was created for the community to submit information.

Map of area where Nancy Guthrie was last seen