Guthrie family reveals they were sent 'message' about Nancy Guthrie | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From a new plea from the Guthrie family about a "message received," to the new technology investigators are using in the search for Nancy Guthrie, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, February 7, 2026.
1. "We received your message and we understand…"
Savannah Guthrie and her siblings released a new video Saturday afternoon directly appealing to their mother's potential abductors, offering to pay for her safe return.
2. Search intensifies for Nancy Guthrie one week after she's reported missing
Investigators are vetting a ransom note and examining a vehicle towed from Nancy Guthrie’s Tucson home as the high-profile search enters its seventh day.
3. High-tech being used to investigate license plates, cameras in search for Nancy Guthrie
Investigators are going high-tech in their search for Nancy Guthrie, using an AI called COPLINK to track cell phone towers, cameras and data from license plate readers.
4. Shooting suspect detained after road rage incident on I-10 in West Valley
A suspect was detained after DPS said gunfire erupted on eastbound I-10 near Avondale Road, sending one person to the hospital.
5. Phoenix Police still searching for suspect in fight turned deadly last month
Phoenix Police are still searching for a suspect involved in a deadly fight at a CVS on Jan. 12. FOX 10's Ty Brennan learns more about the case from Sgt. Jennifer Zak.
A look at your weather this weekend
Saturday temperatures are sunny and warm for the WM Phoenix Open. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen has the latest on the record-high for our weekend.
