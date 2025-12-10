Arizona weather forecast: 80-degree highs possible this week in Phoenix

The Brief Sunny and dry conditions are expected across Arizona for the foreseeable future, with unseasonably warm temperatures continuing throughout the week. High temperatures in the Valley are forecast to reach the upper 70s, possibly hitting 80 degrees on Thursday and Friday, running 10 to 14 degrees above normal. Record daily-high temperatures may be tied or broken in the Valley, despite the region approaching its typically coolest time of year.



Our warming trend continues for the next several days.

High pressure continues to build and sit over the west coast of the United States. Over the next few days, the ridge continues to center up over the southwestern U.S. – including Arizona. As a result, temperatures will gradually climb around the state until we approach record levels late this week.

What To Expect:

The forecast high will grow from 79 on Wednesday and 80 on Thursday and Friday in Phoenix. Each day the winds will remain light and the sky clear. Sunny conditions will make for beautiful afternoons! It will still be cool in the mornings with lows in the 40s and low 50s each day.

In northern Arizona, cold conditions are forecast to last through the mornings with lows in the 20s and low 30s. Afternoons, however, will warm up to the 50s and 60s day after day.

Big picture view:

Rain or snow looks unlikely moving forward. The storm track sits over far northern parts of the country where wet and windy conditions will persist.

By Friday, the forecast high of 80 could set a record for warmth in Phoenix. The current record sits at 79, set in 2010. The record temperature on Sunday may also be at risk of falling, thanks to this abnormally warm weather. The current record is 78, set in 2010, and the forecast in Phoenix is 79 degrees.

