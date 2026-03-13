Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 41 latest updates

The Brief We are in the sixth week of the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her Tucson-area home. This week, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said cadaver dogs were no longer being used in the search for Nancy. Last weekend, the Pima County Sheriff's Department told Fox News Digital they were aware of a damaged utility box near Nancy's home.



Friday marks Day 41 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1. Authorities believe Nancy was taken from her home against her will.

What happened over the past few days?

Timeline:

On Monday, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said cadaver dogs were no longer being used in the search for Nancy Guthrie.

"They are available if needed in the future," Sheriff Chris Nanos told Fox News Digital.

FOX News' Michael Ruiz provided the latest summary of what's happened so far in the case on Sunday.

Also over the weekend, PCSD told Fox News Digital that they were aware of a damaged utility box near her home.

Last week, law enforcement reportedly went door-to-door in Nancy's neighborhood. Savannah Guthrie returned to the "Today" show set for the first time since her mother disappeared. In a statement to Fox News Digital, a "Today" show spokesperson said Savannah plans on eventually returning to the show.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department confirmed that DNA found on a glove just over two miles from Nancy's home was traced back to a restaurant employee. The employee reportedly works near Nancy's home but is unrelated to the case. Other gloves that have been found are still being tested at a private lab in Florida.

It was also reported that the vehicle belonging to Annie, the daughter of Nancy and sister of Savannah Guthrie, was returned to the family. Several people were reported to have arrived and entered the Guthrie home with a metal detector to search for jewelry or small items that may have been dropped during her suspected abduction.

Savannah Guthrie and her family members were seen laying flowers outside Nancy's home on March 2.

Savannah later shared a photo on her Instagram page, saying in part, "We feel the love and prayers," and "please don't stop praying and hoping with us."

The backstory:

Nancy Guthrie went missing on the night of Jan. 31 and was reported missing on Feb. 1 when she didn't show up for church. Since her disappearance, the FBI has released footage of her alleged abductor at her doorstep.

New photos released in search for Nancy Guthrie

The sheriff's department asked for anyone within a 2-mile radius of Guthrie's Catalina Foothills home to submit any footage they may have from Jan. 1 to Feb. 2 that they "deem out of the ordinary or important."

Dig deeper:

TMZ said they received a "highly sophisticated" ransom demand involving cryptocurrency.

"The email demands a dollar amount similar to the $6 million ransom demand in the previous email we received, days after the kidnapping. This email graphically describes the consequences if the ransom isn't paid," TMZ said.

TMZ said they forwarded the ransom demand to the FBI.

What you can do:

Savannah says her family is offering a $1 million reward for the recovery of Nancy. Anyone with information should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has also set up a tipline where the community can submit information. An online form is available for tips.

Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing for over a month from her Tucson-area home. Last month, the FBI released video and images of a masked man seen outside Nancy's home. (Getty Images; FBI)

Map of the area where Nancy Guthrie was last seen: