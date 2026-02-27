Nancy Guthrie latest: Savannah Guthrie says $1M reward 'can be paid in cash'

article

The Brief Friday marks Day 27 in the search for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, the mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, who authorities say was taken from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1. Savannah Guthrie says her family is offering a $1 million reward for the recovery of her mother, and that the reward "can be paid in cash." Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.



In a new social media post, NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie says the $1 million reward her family is offering for the recovery of Nancy Guthrie, her missing 84-year-old mother, "can be paid in cash."

What they're saying:

On Feb. 27, Savannah Guthrie posted a clip from the "Today" show on her Instagram page where viewers were shown how to submit an anonymous tip.

"Please - be the one that brings her home. Tips can be anonymous, reward can be paid in cash, as explained here," Guthrie wrote in her post.

The backstory:

Nancy Guthrie went missing on the night of Jan. 31 and was reported missing on Feb. 1 when she didn't show up for church. Since her disappearance, the FBI has released footage of her alleged abductor at her doorstep.

Nancy Guthrie has been missing since Feb. 1. Authorities say she was taken from her Tucson-area home. Photos from Nancy's doorbell camera showed a masked man on the morning of her disappearance. (Pima County Sheriff's Dept.)

What you can do:

The FBI continues to urge anyone with information to contact its hotline at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has also set up a tipline where the community can submit information. A new online form is available for tips.

Map of the area where Nancy Guthrie was last seen: