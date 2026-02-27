Nancy Guthrie latest: Savannah Guthrie says $1M reward 'can be paid in cash'
TUCSON, Ariz. - In a new social media post, NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie says the $1 million reward her family is offering for the recovery of Nancy Guthrie, her missing 84-year-old mother, "can be paid in cash."
What they're saying:
On Feb. 27, Savannah Guthrie posted a clip from the "Today" show on her Instagram page where viewers were shown how to submit an anonymous tip.
"Please - be the one that brings her home. Tips can be anonymous, reward can be paid in cash, as explained here," Guthrie wrote in her post.
The backstory:
Nancy Guthrie went missing on the night of Jan. 31 and was reported missing on Feb. 1 when she didn't show up for church. Since her disappearance, the FBI has released footage of her alleged abductor at her doorstep.
Nancy Guthrie has been missing since Feb. 1. Authorities say she was taken from her Tucson-area home. Photos from Nancy's doorbell camera showed a masked man on the morning of her disappearance. (Pima County Sheriff's Dept.)
What you can do:
The FBI continues to urge anyone with information to contact its hotline at 1-800-CALL-FBI.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department has also set up a tipline where the community can submit information. A new online form is available for tips.
Map of the area where Nancy Guthrie was last seen:
The Source: Information for this story was gathered from an Instagram post by Savannah Guthrie on Feb. 27, 2026, and previous FOX 10 reports.