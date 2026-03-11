Ex-AG investigator identified as man appearing to clean blood at scene of Mesa mother's death

The Brief New details have emerged in the Feb. 28 shooting death of Maria Lewis, a Mesa mother of 7 who was killed on a neighbor's doorstep after an alleged altercation. The shooting occurred at the home of DuLance Morin, an investigator for the Arizona Attorney General; police confirm he is "involved," but his specific role remains unclear. No charges have been filed as Mesa police continue to investigate the shooter’s claim that the incident was an accident and why a former AG investigator was seen cleaning the scene.



New information has surfaced regarding the death of a Mesa mother of seven, Maria Lewis, who was shot on the doorstep of a neighbor’s home on Feb. 28.

The backstory:

Mesa police have not yet identified the shooter who killed the 32-year-old in the early morning hours near Ray Road and Inspirian Parkway.

However, the shooting occurred outside the home of Dulance Morin, an investigator for Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes. Police have confirmed Morin is involved in the case but have not specified his role.

Her family said she went for a walk, and the next thing they knew, she had been shot after an altercation. The victim's husband says detectives told him the shooter claimed it was an accident.

What we know:

FOX 10 has now confirmed the identity of a man seen on video at the scene hours after the shooting. The man, seen cleaning blood and tampering with a Ring camera at Morin's home, is Keith Thomas, a former investigator for the Attorney General’s Office who served in 2023.

What they're saying:

Larry Kazan, the attorney representing Morin, addressed the presence of the former investigator at the scene.

"Mr. Thomas assisted as a friend with clean up from this tragic and traumatic experience and helped to install a new doorbell camera to replace the one taken by the police," Kazan said. "I hope this clears up any suspicions you have about Mr. Thomas's presence. He was there as a friend. Good friends help each other when the need arises."

The Attorney General’s Office declined to comment on the matter, directing all inquiries to the Mesa Police Department.

What's next:

No charges have been filed in the death of Maria Lewis. Mesa police stated they are continuing the investigation and have not clarified how Morin was involved in the incident.