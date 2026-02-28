Family mourns mother of 7 allegedly shot, killed on neighbor's doorstep in Mesa

The Brief A mother of seven was allegedly shot and killed on her neighbor’s doorstep in a Mesa neighborhood near Ray Road and Inspirian Parkway on Saturday morning. The victim’s husband says an altercation led to the shooting, and he was told the neighbor is claiming the incident was an accident.



A family is mourning a mother of seven who they say was shot and killed by their neighbor on his front doorstep in Mesa.

What we know:

The incident occurred in a neighborhood near Ray Road and Inspirian Parkway on Feb. 28.

The victim's husband said there was some sort of altercation on Saturday morning that led to the neighbor shooting and killing his wife. The husband said investigators told him the man claimed the shooting was an accident.

"He shot my wife," the husband told FOX 10.

What they're saying:

Mesa Police have released very few details regarding the circumstances of the shooting, stating that "officers responded to a residence near the intersection of E. Kinetic Dr. and S. Reliance Way for a welfare check call for service. Once on scene, officers located an adult with a gunshot wound. The adult was later pronounced deceased on scene."

Detectives are investigating, and officials said more details will be released as they become available.

Dig deeper:

When asked for comment at his home, the neighbor in question declined to speak and closed the door.

The family remains in shock as they try to process the event.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released further information on potential charges or the identity of the shooter.

Map of the alleged shooting incident.