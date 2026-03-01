Mom of 7 killed on neighbor's doorstep in Mesa identified

The Brief Maira "Mia" Lewis, a mother of seven, was killed early Saturday morning on a neighbor's doorstep in a Mesa neighborhood. The alleged shooter, identified by sources as an investigator with the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, reportedly told police the fatal shooting was an accident. Officials have not yet formally confirmed their identity.



New details are emerging about the Mesa shooting that left a mother of seven dead on Feb. 28

The backstory:

The shooting happened Saturday morning near Ray Road and Inspirian Parkway early Saturday morning.

What we know:

The victim was 32-year-old Maira Ernestina Lewis, who often went by Mia.

Her family said she went for a walk, and the next thing they knew, she had been shot—they say—by her next-door neighbor on his porch.

Mia’s husband says detectives told him the shooter claimed it was an accident. Neighbors on the block say they heard the gunshot around 2 a.m. that morning and have a lot of questions as to how this all unfolded.

On the neighborhood's Facebook group, several people said the man who lives there is a law enforcement officer. FOX 10 reached out to Mesa Police who could not confirm.

What they're saying:

"It is definitely sad," one neighbor said.

They added that nothing dangerous ever happens in their neighborhood.

"Yeah it was a shock for all of us," they said. "It’s one of the nicest communities that I’ve seen. I’ve been staying here for six years now."

FOX 10 knocked on the door of the house where the shooting happened. A man answered the door and when we asked if he wanted to say anything about what happened, he said no and shut the door. A law enforcement source said that the man living there is an investigator with the attorney general's office.

"The attorney general’s office is fully cooperating with the Mesa Police Department’s Investigation. We will have to decline to comment further."

What we don't know:

FOX 10 knows the name of the investigator — but we have not confirmed if he has been accused of any wrongdoing.

Mesa police have not confirmed who pulled the trigger, but said they responded to the scene for a welfare check and found a woman dead from a gunshot.

What's next:

Mesa Police have released very few details regarding the circumstances of the shooting, stating that "officers responded to a residence near the intersection of E. Kinetic Dr. and S. Reliance Way for a welfare check call for service. Once on scene, officers located an adult with a gunshot wound. The adult was later pronounced deceased on scene."

Police have not yet released further information on potential charges or the identity of the shooter.

Map of the alleged shooting incident.