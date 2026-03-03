Arizona AG employee 'involved' in death of Mesa mom of 7 killed on neighbor's doorstep

The Brief An employee with the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, DuLance Morin, has been identified by police as the person involved in the death a Mesa mother of seven. Maria Ernestina Lewis, 32, died Saturday after being shot on her neighbor's doorstep; the shooter reportedly told the victim's husband the incident was an accident. Morin has been placed on administrative leave, but no arrests have been made as Mesa Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.



Mesa Police confirmed the involvement of an employee with the Arizona Attorney General's Office was involved in the shooting of a Mesa mom who was killed over the weekend.

What we know:

Officials say 47-year-old Dulance Morin was "involved in the shooting of Maria Lewis," the mother of seven who was found dead on Feb. 28 in the area of Ray Road and Inspirian Parkway.

The victim was identified as 32-year-old Maria Ernestina Lewis. Her husband told FOX 10 there was some sort of altercation that led to the neighbor shooting and killing his wife, who somehow ended up at her neighbor's front door.

The husband said investigators told him the man claimed the shooting was an accident, and has since said he has hired an attorney.

Lewis leaves behind seven children and her husband, who was her high school sweetheart.

The backstory:

A spokesperson with the Arizona Attorney General's Office said on March 2: "I can confirm DuLance Morin has been employed by the Attorney General's Office since February 2016. He was placed on administrative leave this weekend pending the Mesa Police Department's investigation."

On Feb. 28, the police department released limited information surrounding the shooting, saying: "officers responded to a residence near the intersection of E. Kinetic Dr. and S. Reliance Way for a welfare check call for service. Once on scene, officers located an adult with a gunshot wound. The adult was later pronounced deceased on scene."

Lewis' family wants to seek a murder charge against the shooter, who had the blood-stained tiles removed from the home’s entryway within hours of the fatal shooting.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral arrangements and lawyer fees.

What's next:

Mesa Police said they "hope to release more information soon."