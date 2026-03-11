Fountain Hills transforms tallest U.S. fountain into green spectacle for St. Patrick's Day

The Brief Fountain Hills will transform its signature landmark into an emerald green spectacle to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, a community tradition dating back to a 1979 bet. The Irish Fountain Festival takes place Saturday, March 14, featuring live music, family activities, and the fountain turning green at 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. A second greening of the fountain is scheduled for St. Patrick’s Day, Tuesday, March 17, at noon for those unable to attend the weekend festivities.



Plans are in the works for St. Patrick’s Day parties all across the Valley, but none are larger—or taller—than the celebration in Fountain Hills.

The backstory:

The town has a long-standing tradition of turning its signature fountain emerald green for its Irish Fountain Festival, dating back to 1979.

As the story goes, a group of young men made a bet at a bar that they could change the color of the landmark. They poured dye into the water and then water-skied around the fountain for extra fun.

Big picture view:

Today, that prank has evolved into a massive community event that drew more than 10,000 people last year.

"It’s a huge event, it’s fantastic," said Fountain Hills Recreation Manager Ryan Preston. "But don’t worry, we have enough beer and food for everyone."

To achieve the emerald hue, crews use several 55-gallon drums filled with food coloring. By connecting a tube to the pump system, the water changes color as it is projected into the air.

"Of course the green beer is fantastic, but a green fountain is even better," said Fountain Hills Community Services Director Kevin Snipes. "It’ll range from a really dark emerald green to a light white-green."

Local perspective:

The festival, which celebrates the tallest fountain in the U.S., also provides a boost for local businesses. At Grapeables, owner Jo McKellips is serving up green beer and wine to mark the occasion.

"With the last name being McKellips, we have the 'Magic of the Irish' here," McKellips said. "We turn the wines green throughout the day. There’s live music in the park until 5 p.m., and then we have music that starts at 5 o’clock until 9 o’clock."

Organizers expect this year's turnout to potentially exceed previous records. The festival includes family-friendly activities such as rock climbing, scavenger hunts, and crafts.

"We’ve learned that happy kids make a happy time for everything," Preston said.

What's next:

The Irish Fountain Festival is scheduled for Saturday, March 14. The fountain will turn green at noon and 4 p.m. on Saturday, and again at noon on St. Patrick’s Day, Tuesday, March 17.