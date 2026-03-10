Nancy Guthrie search enters sixth week; will there be a military draft in 2026? l Morning News Brief

article
The Morning News Brief on Tuesday, March 10, 2026. (Getty Images; MCSO)
From the latest on the ongoing search for Nancy Guthrie in southern Arizona to details about the military draft, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of March 10.
1. Day 38 of Nancy Guthrie search
Tuesday marks Day 38 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1.
2. ‘These are reasons why victims don’t fight'
A sex abuse survivor is formally opposing a request to end a convicted sex offenders lifetime probation, as Christ’s Church of the Valley (CCV) faces backlash for supporting the man who belongs to the congregation.
3. Update on NAU hazing death
The Northern Arizona University student who died after a fraternity hazing event was identified as 18-year-old Colin Daniel Martinez, whose blood-alcohol level was determined to be more than five times the legal limit.
4. Will there be a military draft?
The U.S. House of Representatives passed a measure to automatically register men for the Selective Service, updating requirements for the first time in decades.
5. Arrest made in mosque incident
Michael Dominguez, 30, allegedly fired a pellet gun at a north Phoenix mosque near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road on March 7. Several parked cars were hit, but no one was hurt.
A look at today's weather
Tuesday in the Valley will be partly cloudy with a high in the upper-70s.
