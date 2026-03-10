Arizona weather forecast: Average highs expected on Tuesday in Phoenix

The Brief Cool temperatures remain in the Valley's forecast on Tuesday after Monday night's storms. A major warm-up is right around the corner, with temperatures climbing from the 70s on Tuesday to the first possible triple-digit days by mid-next week.



Following the showers and thunderstorms that tracked across our state Monday evening, we're now expecting a drier spell ahead.

Today:

Thanks to the storm system that brought us windy, wet weather on Monday and Monday night, cooler air is wrapping down into Arizona today. The temperatures around Arizona will run near average throughout the day. The forecast high reaches 78 in Phoenix. The sky will shift from partly cloudy in the morning to mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Later This Week:

Enjoy the 70s while you can! The forecast high climbs to the mid 80s on Wednesday. By Thursday, the forecast high reaches the low 90s.

Friday through the weekend and right into next week, we will remain in the 90s. Friday is forecast to hit 94 degrees, which may set a new record for heat. The current record on Friday is 92, set back in 2017. This weekend the temperatures will also flirt with records.

Looking Further Ahead:

Early next week, the forecast high climbs to the mid to upper 90s. By mid-next week, the first triple digit days of 2026 are now in the forecast. While there's still time for the pattern to shift and keep us below this record threshold, it currently appears we'll see 100 degrees by Wednesday with triple digits continuing through Thursday, at least.

The earliest 100-degree day on record at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is March 26, 1988. The average first 100 degree day in Phoenix is May 2.

Big picture view:

No rain is in the immediate future, as we'll remain dry and sunny to mostly sunny.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com