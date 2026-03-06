Phoenix Suns' Dillon Brooks arrested; latest on Nancy Guthrie case | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - Phoenix Suns player arrested by Scottsdale Police; Woman found dead along Phoenix canal; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, March 6, 2026.
1. Phoenix Suns player Dillon Brooks arrested
Featured
Phoenix Suns star Dillon Brooks was arrested for an alleged DUI in Scottsdale, TMZ reports.
Also watch: Scottsdale PD releases Dillon Brooks arrest video
2. Police investigating woman's death in Phoenix
Featured
Phoenix Police say a woman is dead after she was found unresponsive along a canal on the morning of March 6.
3. Nancy Guthrie case update
Featured
On Thursday, law enforcement reportedly went door-to-door in Nancy's neighborhood. Also on Thursday, Savannah Guthrie returned to the "Today" show set for the first time since her mother disappeared.
4. More Epstein files released
Featured
The Department of Justice has released a series of FBI interviews with a woman who claims President Donald Trump sexually and physically assaulted her when she was between 13 and 15 years old.
5. Latest on north Phoenix plane crash
Featured
Air traffic control audio is revealing more on what happened to a plane that crashed in north Phoenix on March 4.
A look at your weather for tomorrow
Enjoy this weekend's cooler weather, because a warmup is on the way.
Get the Full Forecast